 Skip to main content
Kayla Harrison reacts to the end of the round in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

The Newcomers | 2024 Half-Year Awards

There Were Some Epic UFC Debuts In The First Half Of 2023. Take A Look At Which Five Newcomers Have Our Attention
By Thomas Gerbasi, on X @thomasgerbasi • Jul. 1, 2024

Who were the top rookies to make their way to the Octagon in the first half of 2024? Read on to find out as the highly unofficial half-year awards season begins…

1 – Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison Post-Fight Interview | UFC 300
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Kayla Harrison Post-Fight Interview | UFC 300
/

Yes, it’s a little odd to call the two-time Olympic gold medalist and longtime PFL standout a newcomer, but Kayla Harrison did make her UFC debut in 2024, and what a debut it was, as she jumped right into the fire at UFC 300 in April and scored a dominant second-round finish of former world champion Holly Holm. With one fight, Harrison is already a title threat, and it will be very interesting to see what the rest of the year and beyond holds for her.

2 – Vinicius Oliveira

Ricky Simon is kicked by Vinicius Oliveira of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Ricky Simon is kicked by Vinicius Oliveira of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Another seasoned veteran who introduced himself to UFC fans this year, Vinicius Oliveira earned his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last September in his 22nd pro fight, and the 28-year-old bantamweight proceeded to make an immediate impact with a double bonus winning knockout of Benardo Sopaj in March, and followed that up with a win over Ricky Simon last weekend that already has him knocking on the door of the Top 15.

3 – Felipe Lima

Felipe Lima of Brazil secures a rear choke submission against Muhammad Naimov of Tajikistan in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Kingdom Arena on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Felipe Lima of Brazil secures a rear choke submission against Muhammad Naimov of Tajikistan in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Kingdom Arena on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Already someone on the radar of fight fans as the Oktagon MMA bantamweight champion, Felipe Lima couldn’t refuse the short notice offer to step in and face surging Muhammad Naimov in June, and despite fighting up a weight class, he hit his mark on weigh-in day and then delivered on fight night, submitting Naimov in the third round. And while bantamweight is stacked, should Lima return to 135, he will be a serious threat there.

4 (tie) – Jean Silva

Jean Silva of Brazil reacts after knocking out Charles Jourdain of Canada in a featherweight fight during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Jean Silva of Brazil reacts after knocking out Charles Jourdain of Canada in a featherweight fight during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

His weight-miss last weekend notwithstanding, Jean Silva has had a memorable year thus far, stopping Westin Wilson in a single round in January before handing Charles Jourdain the first knockout loss of his career at UFC 303 in Las Vegas. The Dana White’s Contender Series graduate has talent, power, and charisma – a trio of attributes that will serve him well in a crowded featherweight division.

4 (tie) – Carlos Prates

Carlos Prates of Brazil kicks Charles Radtke in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at KFC YUM! Center on June 08, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Carlos Prates of Brazil kicks Charles Radtke in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at KFC YUM! Center on June 08, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Carlos Prates was no newbie to MMA when he won his contract on season seven of Dana White’s Contender Series, so when the 22-fight veteran made his UFC debut in February, he adjusted seamlessly, earning a Performance of the Night bonus for his knockout of Trevin Giles. Four months later, he put some extra cash in his pocket again, knocking out Charles Radtke in the first round. Welterweight is an interesting place to be these days, so the potential is certainly there for “The Nightmare” to move fast.

5 – Michael "Venom" Page

Michael 'Venom' Page of England punches Kevin Holland in a welterweight fight during the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Michael 'Venom' Page of England punches Kevin Holland in a welterweight fight during the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Like Harrison, Michael “Venom” Page arrived in the UFC as an already established star, so he was thrown into the deep end of the welterweight pool with matchups against Kevin Holland and Ian Machado Garry. And while he emerged with a 1-1 record in those bouts, beating Holland and losing a decision to Machado Garry, the Brit isn’t going anywhere, and his unorthodox striking style will be an issue for anyone he faces at 170 pounds.

Others receiving votes – Hyder Amil, Danny Barlow, Oumar Sy, Zhang Mingyang

A view of Sphere in Las Vegas with Noche UFC logo
Announcements

UFC Names Riyadh Season Title Partner For Epic UFC 306…

Riyadh Season Noche UFC on Sept. 14 Celebrates Mexican Independence Day As First Sports Event To Be Produced At Sphere. Riyadh Season Becomes First Title Partner Of A UFC Event.

More
Photos of the UFC's "Subtle" clothing collection
UFC Store

A SUBTLE APPROACH TO SUMMER

UFC's Subtle Collection Captures The Low-Key Aesthetic For Your Summer Fit

More
Follow Dana White and his trusted advisors as they face the euphoric highs and crushing lows of the fight business in Fight Inc: Inside the UFC. Stream the ultimate docuseries event free on The Roku Channel on June 7.
Announcements

Fight Inc: Inside the UFC | Watch NOW On The Roku…

Follow Dana White and his trusted advisors as they face the euphoric highs and crushing lows of the fight business in Fight Inc: Inside the UFC. 

Watch the Video