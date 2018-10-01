New Version Of Overeem Has A Surprise Ready For UFC Beijing

After making his way back to the cage, the Dutch veteran spent long chunks of his return being ground into the mat by Curtis Blaydes, before the still developing former junior college National champion wrestler stopped him with a series of punishing elbows from top position.

At age 38 and standing as one of the most decorated heavyweights in mixed martial arts history, it would have been easy for Overeem to call it quits. Instead, the perennial contender has once again hit the reset button, shifting his base of operations to the Rocky Mountains in order to train alongside Blaydes as a member of the Elevation Fight Team.

“We were already talking a little before about coming over to train and then I had another disappointing loss and I said, ‘I think this is the right time to check it out,’” Overeem said of his decision to work with the Denver-based team. “Once I tried it out for a couple of days, I liked it a lot and I made the necessary changes (to come join this team).”

While adding the UFC heavyweight title to the collection of championships that adorn his mantle has long been one of Overeem’s chief objectives, the veteran fighter is also rather pragmatic when it comes to his place in the division and the more immediate goals he needs to accomplish in order to make another run at the title.

Following 14 consecutive bouts against ranked opponents, Overeem will share the cage with an unranked opponent for the first time during his UFC tenure this weekend when he welcomes unbeaten Russian prospect Sergei Pavlovich to the Octagon for the first time.

The pairing, which serves as the co-main event of Saturday’s debut fight card in Beijing, China, was as unexpected to Overeem as it was the fight community when it was first announced. However, the chance to compete this weekend was at the top of the former Strikeforce and DREAM titleholder’s wish list and he knows that before he can work his way back into title contention, he first needs to snap out of his current funk.

