The New Version Of Neil Magny

Before heading to Las Vegas and his long awaited return to the Octagon at UFC 248, Neil Magny cryptically tweeted that sentence.

“’The hay is in the barn’ is an old expression from one of my coaches, Cody Donovan,” laughs Magny when asked for clarification. “A lot of times as fighters we end up being completely over-trained. Or we feel like we can do a little bit more: one more round, one more sprint, one more pull-up. And it ends being that one that’s just too much for us. So Cody Donovan, being an old country boy, has a saying that ‘the hay is in the barn,’ meaning that the work is done. Everything is where it should be. Just go out there and do it.”

The temptation to over-train has been present in Magny for a long time now, sidelined for well over a year sorting out a contaminated supplement issue with USADA. It’s one thing to sit out for injury or by choice, it’s another when the circumstance is completely involuntary.