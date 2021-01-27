New UFC Ultimate Series Action Figures By Jazwares: Sneak Peek
Jazwares returns with a sneak peek product reveal of their “second round” of stars coming soon in 2021.
Jan. 27, 2021
Hot on the heels of their first line of UFC action figures last year, Jazwares returns with a sneak peek product reveal of their “second round” of stars coming soon in 2021.
Superstar Conor McGregor will be joined by all-new, first-time ever figures for middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou, Urijah Faber, Jorge Masvidal, plus a coveted Jorge Masvidal chase variant. Perhaps most exciting of all, the collection is rounded out by double-champ G.O.A.T. Amanda Nunes, the first female athlete in the line.
Each UFC Ultimate Series action figure collectible was designed by the most renowned sculptors in the action figure business, and features character-authentic details such as tattoos and facial expressions as well as unique fighter accessories and fighter-specific flags, bringing UFC Fight Night to life! They also feature 23 points of articulation, perfect for recreating your favorite UFC match-ups!
Also, unique to this release will be the all-new 6.5” fight scale: the figures are now realistically scaled to one another. Smaller fighters from lighter weight classes (such as Faber) will measure 6.25” to 6.5”, while the bigger heavyweights (such as Ngannou) will measure closer to 7”. It’s something the fans demanded, and as Bruce Buffer might say “this is the moment you’ve all been waiting for.”