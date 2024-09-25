New Signing Reinier De Ridder To Face Gerald Meerschaert In Debut

De Ridder, a former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight champion, holds an impressive 17-2 record, with 15 finishes (11 submissions, 2 knockouts). The 28-year-old began his professional mixed martial arts career in 2013, winning his first nine fights across various promotions before joining ONE in 2019.

Order UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr.

De Ridder captured the ONE middleweight title just four fights into his ONE career in 2020. He then immediately moved up a weight division and seized the light heavyweight championship, becoming the third two-division champion in ONE history. He is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Magomedmurad Khasaev at UAE Warriors in July.

On November 9, he faces the established submission specialist Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight bout. “GM3” is fresh off a come-from-behind, Performance of the Night submission win over Edmen Shahbazyan just last month. Meerschaert finished 35 of his 37 wins as a pro with 29 of those coming by way of submission. He currently sits third all-time for the most submission wins in UFC history with 11.

Additional announced bouts for November 9: