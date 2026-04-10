New UFC Collaboration Brings Alex Pereira, Max Holloway, and Israel Adesanya to World of Tanks Blitz!

What is World of Tanks Blitz?

World of Tanks Blitz is an accessible cross-platform free-to-play action game focused on fast, adrenaline-fueled tank battles. Enjoy regular events with tons of rewards, unusual modes, and hundreds of vehicles at your command. Try the latest additions—Polish tank destroyers with the Assault Shells mechanic and Hybrid Nation tanks capable of burst fire. Play on PC or mobile—your entire tank collection is always by your side!

When Can I Play?

From April 10 to April 20, players can join the event, choose one of the featured fighters, win battles in Tier II–X vehicles, and progress through the event stages to earn valuable rewards. These include in-game resources, avatars, a legendary vehicle camouflage, and a profile background inspired by the selected fighter.

Download World of Tanks Blitz and join the event to prove your skills in battle!