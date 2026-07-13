NEW UFC ABU DHABI MAIN EVENT

Due to injury, Khalil Rountree Jr. is out of the UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi main event.
Stepping in against No. 1-ranked Magomed Ankalaev will be Uzbekistan’s top-ranked fighter, No. 10 -ranked Bogdan Guskov.
18 wins, 18 finishes with 13 in the very first round - Guskov will look to make the most of his first UFC main event against the former champion Ankalaev in this can’t-miss light heavyweight showdown.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ANKALAEV vs GUSKOV takes place Saturday, July 25 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Tickets available now via EtihadArena.ae
WE HAVE A BANGER!💥Due to injury, Khalil Rountree Jr. is out of the #UFCAbuDhabi main event.Stepping in against No. 1 Ranked @AnkalaevM will be Uzbekistan's top ranked fighter, No. 10 ranked @BogdanGuskov 18 wins, 18 finishes with 13 in the very first round - Guskov will… pic.twitter.com/SE2AO9H0Uy— UFC (@ufc) July 13, 2026
WE HAVE A BANGER!💥Due to injury, Khalil Rountree Jr. is out of the #UFCAbuDhabi main event.Stepping in against No. 1 Ranked @AnkalaevM will be Uzbekistan's top ranked fighter, No. 10 ranked @BogdanGuskov 18 wins, 18 finishes with 13 in the very first round - Guskov will… pic.twitter.com/SE2AO9H0Uy