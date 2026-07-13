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photo of Magomed Ankalaev and Bogdan Guskov
Announcements

NEW UFC ABU DHABI MAIN EVENT

Key Updates To The July 25 Fight Night At Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi
Jul. 13, 2026

Due to injury, Khalil Rountree Jr. is out of the UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi main event. 

Stepping in against No. 1-ranked Magomed Ankalaev will be Uzbekistan’s top-ranked fighter, No. 10 -ranked Bogdan Guskov

18 wins, 18 finishes with 13 in the very first round - Guskov will look to make the most of his first UFC main event against the former champion Ankalaev in this can’t-miss light heavyweight showdown.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ANKALAEV vs GUSKOV takes place Saturday, July 25 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. 

Tickets available now via EtihadArena.ae