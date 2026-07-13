NEW UFC ABU DHABI MAIN EVENT

Stepping in against No. 1-ranked Magomed Ankalaev will be Uzbekistan’s top-ranked fighter, No. 10 -ranked Bogdan Guskov.

18 wins, 18 finishes with 13 in the very first round - Guskov will look to make the most of his first UFC main event against the former champion Ankalaev in this can’t-miss light heavyweight showdown.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ANKALAEV vs GUSKOV takes place Saturday, July 25 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Tickets available now via EtihadArena.ae