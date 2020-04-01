New Tool Launched For UFC Stats & Records Research

Launched this week at https://www.ufc.com/records, the feature contains a plethora of UFC achievements across categories that range from top-level numbers such as Most Wins and Most Finishes to more granular statistics such as Top Position Time and Total Clinch Strikes Landed. Seconds after clicking around the page, you’ll find yourself immersed in data both well-known (Jon Jones has the most title fight wins) and surprising (Nicco Montano vs Roxanne Modafferi boasts the most significant strike attempts in a fight with 859).