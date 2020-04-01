New Tool Launched For UFC Stats & Records Research

If you’ve ever wondered where your favorite fighter currently ranks in a particular statistical category, or how far they still have to go to stand among the all-time greats, an expanded stat-leader function on UFC.com called Record Book can now help answer those and many other questions.
Launched this week at https://www.ufc.com/records, the feature contains a plethora of UFC achievements across categories that range from top-level numbers such as Most Wins and Most Finishes to more granular statistics such as Top Position Time and Total Clinch Strikes Landed. Seconds after clicking around the page, you’ll find yourself immersed in data both well-known (Jon Jones has the most title fight wins) and surprising (Nicco Montano vs Roxanne Modafferi boasts the most significant strike attempts in a fight with 859).
Further, Record Book includes expanded fighter career records, individual fight records, combined fight records and single-round records. The categories themselves are filterable by weight class, country, active fighters and all-time fighters.
Boasting an interface that is both simple and fun to use, Record Book is a dream come true for UFC fans who enjoy the numbers side of the sport.
The stats recalculate overnight. Look for updated numbers the morning after any given UFC event.
The stats in Record Book cover the modern era: from UFC 28 onwards when the uniform rules of MMA were adopted.
Fighters are coded in Record Book based on where they were physically born. This may differ from the flag under which they ultimately fight.