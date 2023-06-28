New Sport, Same Flair For Roman Bravo-Young | UFC Fight Pass

“He may not be as loud as the other guys, but he would fly circles around them on the mat with his technique,” Josiah Hritsko of Fanco Wrestling praised. “Literally, his flying squirrel takedowns in college wrestling were always ESPN highlight moments. RBY doesn’t just win; he does it with ease and he innovates with new moves along the way.”

The hardest part about being a Penn State photographer for the last few years was most likely which picture of the high-flying 133-pounder to use for every article.

With a resting heartrate of seemingly less than 30 beats per minute, it makes sense that Bravo-Young would be so hard to impress when he’s putting on video game performances every time he steps out on the mat.

“I come with a little swagger and it is obviously my wrestling style,” Bravo-Young explained. “I’m fast and I always do crazy crap and I am always out there putting on a show and I have my own style that not a lot of other people have. And it is just the way that I carry myself, as well.”