New Phase of Life Has Begun For Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Born and raised in Suriname, “Bigi Boy” was a known entity to kickboxing fans, but those who focused exclusively on mixed martial arts had limited experience with the 31-year-old. Tabbed to replace Dmitry Sosnovskiy opposite Junior Albini earlier this year in Fortaleza, Brazil, a combination of factors coalesced to allow the newcomer to slip into the cage with little to no fanfare.

He was signed on the second day of the New Year, before some had shaken themselves from joyousness of the previous week and really began to focus on the events of the coming year. Add in that he was facing an opponent on a two-fight slide and that their bout was stationed on the preliminary portion of a well-stocked event featuring several high-profile matchups and you can see how Rozenstruik was able to make the walk to the Octagon fairly anonymously.

That isn’t going to be the case when he makes the walk to the cage this weekend in his sophomore appearance in the UFC because after getting his footing during his first five minutes inside the Octagon, Rozenstruik introduced himself to the UFC audience in spectacular fashion, finishing Albini with a multi-strike combination that forced those watching to sit up and take notice.