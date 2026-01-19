The New Paddy Pimblett Collection is Officially Here
Gear Up for UFC 324 at UFC Store
Jan. 19, 2026
Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett returns to the Octagon at UFC 324 on Saturday, January 28 in UFC’s hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. To celebrate his return, a brand-new Paddy Pimblett merch drop is launching exclusively on UFC Store!
Pimblett is preparing for his first main event, taking on the no. 4 ranked lightweight veteran, Justin Gaethje in an interim lightweight title showdown – serving as the marquee matchup for UFC’s debut broadcast on Paramount+. To show your support for “The Baddy”, check out the new Paddy Pimblett merch collection, featuring a brand-new “Scouser World Tour” capsule, built to showcase his rise to the top of UFC’s lightweight division.
Designed to highlight Paddy’s UFC journey, these new pieces feature a collage graphic capturing some of his most memorable moments. Known for his crowd-pleasing style and colorful personality, Pimblett quickly became one of the most talked-about fighters on the UFC roster. From his electrifying debut in 2021 to his statement-making performance at UFC 314 – and now his upcoming bid for the interim lightweight world championship; this collection represents everything fans love about “The Baddy”.
Will UFC 324 be another stop on the “Scouser World Tour”? Head over to UFC Store and gear up!
