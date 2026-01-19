The New Paddy Pimblett Collection is Officially Here

Designed to highlight Paddy’s UFC journey, these new pieces feature a collage graphic capturing some of his most memorable moments. Known for his crowd-pleasing style and colorful personality, Pimblett quickly became one of the most talked-about fighters on the UFC roster. From his electrifying debut in 2021 to his statement-making performance at UFC 314 – and now his upcoming bid for the interim lightweight world championship; this collection represents everything fans love about “The Baddy”.