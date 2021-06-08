New Official Wagering Partner, Neds go all in on UFC

Neds, which is part of the Entain Group, one of the world’s largest sports-betting and gaming companies, is among the fastest growing wagering brands in Australia and is renowned for innovative products and thrilling promotions.

The partnership will see Neds receive Octagon branding and exclusive broadcast integration at select UFC events each year starting with the highly anticipated UFC 264: POIRIER vs. McGREGOR 3 on Sunday, July 11. Neds will also have branding visibility at future events in region for the duration of the agreement.

“Neds is the most progressive brand in Australian wagering, and it makes great sense to partner with the UFC, which has proven itself to be the most progressive sporting organisation in the world," said James Burnett, Chief Marketing Officer, Neds. “The rising popularity of UFC over the past decade has translated into incredible growth in the Australian wagering space, and we are confident that will only continue to scale in the coming years. We are all about taking things to the ‘Neds Level’ and this partnership will give Australian UFC punters an incredible opportunity to be involved in the action and take their fandom to the next level."

The digital betting giant will also have the ability to create promotions for fans and Neds customers to win exclusive UFC experiences. Neds will also have presence across UFC’s local social platforms, presenting new, event specific preview content, ensuring Australian punters are well informed.

“We’re thrilled to partner with such an exciting and innovative brand like Neds,” said Nick Smith, Vice President of Global Partnerships, UFC. “Much like UFC, Neds are young in their industry and have a focus of always putting fans at the centre of everything they do. If you look at what UFC has been able to deliver over the past year this partnership is a great indicator of the continued strength and position that UFC holds in Australia. We’re excited to engage fans like never before with Neds in a market that is extremely important to our business.”

Last year, UFCÒ was the first major professional sports organization in the U.S. to come back in the COVID era with UFC® 249: FERGUSON vs. GAETHJE in May 2020. More recently, UFC® 261: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL this past April was the first, sold out, major sporting event with full fan capacity at an indoor arena in the United States since last year. Since the start of the pandemic, UFC has produced more than 50 events including those that look place on UFC FIGHT ISLANDÔ in Abu Dhabi and captured the imagination of the sports world.

With another exciting events schedule underway for 2021, it is only fitting that UFC welcome Neds to the Octagon with the most favourable odds.

###

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 155 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to approximately 900M TV households across more than 175 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About Entain

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) (Formerly GVC Holdings plc) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands. Sports Brands include Ladbrokes, Neds, Betstar and Bookmaker in the Australian market.

Entain is tax resident in the UK with licenses in more than 20 countries, across five continents. The Group’s commitment to delivering sustainability and growth is recognised through its membership of the FTSE4Good and DJSI ESG indices, which identify companies that meet globally recognised corporate responsibility standards. For more information see the Group’s website: www.entaingroup.com