A New Natalia Silva Every Fight

“I want to be a different Natalia each fight,” she says. “I think that’s what excites people and I like to put on exciting fights for people. What I want to bring to this fight is something I haven't shown yet. Each fight is something new.”

Dern vs Hill Main Event Preview

The chance to show something new will come when she faces Victoria Leonardo Saturday on the prelims of UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill. Fresh off a win over Mandy Bohm in London last year, Leonardo is eager to put together a streak and capitalize on the promise she showed during her contract-winning performance on the 2020 season of Dana White’s Contender Series. It’s the third time the two have been scheduled to meet.

“The first time I broke my arm, so I had to pull out. The second time, something happened, and she couldn’t fight. And now it’s the third time and this fight is happening, God willing!”