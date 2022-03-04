A New Mindset For Kennedy Nzechukwu

There’s no doubt that Kennedy Nzechukwu has been in some entertaining fights lately. Yet since making his UFC debut back in 2019, the 29-year-old has gone 3-2 and believes that he hasn’t been able to show his full potential inside the Octagon.

“I’ve been performing way under my level, about 20 percent under what I’m capable of doing,” Nzechukwu told UFC.com ahead of his bout against Nicolae Negumereanu at UFC 272. “I just need to go out there and perform. It’s kind of sad not being able to perform how you know you can, but those are adjustments.

“Even my wins, just horrifying, for me. The public eye can’t see what I do in the training room, but I just need to perform like I know I can.”