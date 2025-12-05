New McFarlane Toys UFC Figures Available Now!

Each figure comes with painted graphics and printed decals, packaged in a unique Octagon cage-like display with an Octagon base – perfect for displaying your figures with pride. Inside each display is a UFC REWARDS points card, giving fans the chance to redeem points at ufc.mcfarlanerewards.com for exclusive perks and bonuses.

Head over to UFC Store and add the newest McFarlane Toys figures to your collection today! Preorders begin shipping January 1, 2026.