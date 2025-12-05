New McFarlane Toys UFC Figures Available Now!

Dustin Poirier, Brandon Moreno, And Charles Oliveira Headline The Latest Wave Of Collectibles!
UFC and McFarlane Toys are back with another must-have line of collectibles spotlighting three of the most beloved and respected athletes in the sport.
The newest SportsPicks drop features a trio of incredibly detailed 7-inch scale posed figures: Dustin Porier, Brandon Moreno, and Charles Oliveira – each fitted in their custom UFC Unrivaled by VENUM fight shorts for an authentic, Octagon-ready look.
Just in time for UFC 323 fight week, fans can preorder the Brandon Moreno figure ahead of his high-stakes flyweight bout on Saturday, December 6th at T-Mobile Arena. Show your support as Moreno steps into the Octagon, and your collection!
As part of McFarlane’s SportsPicks Series #10, #11, and #12, these officially licensed UFC figures continue the line’s tradition of elite craftsmanship, capturing each fighter’s essence with remarkable precision – making them essential additions for longtime collectors and UFC fans.
Each figure comes with painted graphics and printed decals, packaged in a unique Octagon cage-like display with an Octagon base – perfect for displaying your figures with pride. Inside each display is a UFC REWARDS points card, giving fans the chance to redeem points at ufc.mcfarlanerewards.com for exclusive perks and bonuses.
Head over to UFC Storeand add the newest McFarlane Toys figures to your collection today! Preorders begin shipping January 1, 2026.