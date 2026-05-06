New And Improved Grant Dawson Is Ready To Bounce Back

“The memories of the last fight here were great. We had a nice AirBnB, lots of friends here, so I'm happy with it.”

UFC 328 Full Fight Card Preview

That night, Dawson defeated Joe Solecki by unanimous decision, and hopes that he can do even better the second time around as he prepares to face Mateusz Rebecki at UFC 328 on Saturday night. The event will be Dawson’s fourth numbered UFC card, and he feels very much at home in front of a big-arena crowd.

“It definitely feels more at home than probably the first time. But at the end of the day, when you get into the cage and get hit in the face, whether it's in front of 10 million people or 10 people, it's going to hurt the same,” he said.

“There's pros and cons to fighting in the APEX (and) there's pros and cons to fighting in front of a big crowd. I'm glad this one is in front of a big crowd.”