Brady Hiestand Is The New Guy In Town

Well, you know what they say about assuming. And while Spokane’s Hiestand is still learning on the job (like all his peers should if they’re doing this thing right), as far as experience goes, his dwarfs that of most of the fighters he’ll meet.

Growing up on the ultra-tough Pacific Northwest MMA scene was a good start, training for nearly a decade is another notch in his belt, and then there was the six weeks he spent in Las Vegas in 2021 as a member of The Ultimate Fighter 29 cast. That time in the house was invaluable and still produces benefits as he prepares for his third UFC fight against Danaa Batgerel this Saturday.

