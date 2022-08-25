New England Patriots Visit UFC Headquarters

UFC President Dana White gives the New England Patriots a tour of the UFC Headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The players then went upstairs and tried their hand inside the two authentic UFC Octagons, as well as testing their strength and technique on the various heavy bags and speed bags stationed along the grappling mats. The Patriots watched Octagon-side as UFC lightweight Jordan Leavitt got a handful of sparring rounds in during his training session in front of the players.

They were greeted by Vice President of Athlete Development and UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin, alongside UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, former UFC strawweight and current Director of Athlete Development Claudia Gadelha, and heavyweight Ilir Latifi, who answered a handful of questions the Pats had about MMA and the facility.

“Our sport is harder than yours, mentally,” Griffin said, raising a smile and laughs from the Patriots’ players. “… [Fighting is being] a professional athlete 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”