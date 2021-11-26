The New England Cartel Is Here To Chase Belts

Five fights into his UFC career, Rob Font knew he wanted something a little different than what he was getting, so he approached Tyson Chartier and floated the idea of forming their own team. Chartier mulled the idea over in his head for a couple weeks and returned with an idea of a plan: a small group centered on Font’s chase for a title. The two brought Calvin Kattar, already Font’s main training partner, into the fold, and forged ahead on their own.

The move was initially met with skepticism — Chartier wasn’t an inherently known commodity in the sport, and to that point, Font and Kattar were having plenty of success. Font racked up four wins in five fights along with two performance bonuses, and Kattar took out Andre Fili in his promotional debut. Those doubts only increased when Font dropped his next fight to Pedro Munhoz, but eventually, the results started to come. At UFC 220 in Boston, Font knocked out Thomas Almeida, and Kattar followed two fights later with a knockout win over then-undefeated Shane Burgos.

“No one knew who I was as a coach, and people kind of laughed at us,” Chartier told UFC.com. “People that I called friends up until recently were telling Rob, ‘What do you mean you're gonna go with Tyson? He’s going to be your coach?’ And he's like, ‘Trust me, he knows what he's doing.’ It's really just about staying humble and staying grounded and we put that process in play four years ago, and I truly believed in it. I believed in Rob’s skill, he believed in my skill, and together, there was synergy. And then, Calvin's on board and then we just start chipping away, having success. Now, all those people are, instead of talking crap, they're saying, ‘Well I used to help train those guys,’ or, ‘I taught him that years ago.’”

Although they were starting to shape themselves as a group, they didn’t quite have their identity established yet. Not until Kattar knocked out Ricardo Lamas at UFC 238 did that distinguish itself. While they waited in the Chicago airport for their flight home, Font found some inspiration from Rick Ross and proposed a new moniker for their team.

“We were kind of going with ‘New England MMA,’ but it was just so basic, so general,” Font said. “I was sitting down, waiting for the plane, and I threw on the Rick Ross CD, the first CD he put out, and just kept saying, ‘Carol City Cartel, Carol City Cartel,’ and I was like, ‘Wait.’ I put the New England in front of it.”