A New Chapter For Georges St-Pierre

“It’s gonna be all right,” he laughed, shortly after making his official retirement announcement at Bell Centre in his hometown of Montreal. “It’s a new chapter.”

If anyone earned it, it’s the 37-year-old GSP, a former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion whose commitment to excellence led him to a 26-2 pro record over a 17-year career that included 20 victories in the Octagon. Not that he can choose just one of those bouts for his personal time capsule.

“Every fight I’ve had, they’re not perfect,” he said. “There are things that I’ve done that I wish I would have done different. So it’s hard to say. For every fight there are things that I would like to change, and for every fight there are things that I’ve liked that I’ve done.”

There was more to like than dislike over his storied run in the big show, from helping to bring the UFC to Montreal in 2008 and his headlining gig for over 55,000 fans at Rogers Centre in Toronto, to his bouts against a Who’s Who of the sport while champion of the welterweight division.