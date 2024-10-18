New Apparel Collections Now Live on UFC Store!

Two new collections have just arrived on UFCStore.com that every UFC fan will want to check out!
The Hielo Collection is built for comfort, performance, and style. With a lightweight windbreaker, a relaxed pullover hoodie, and versatile shorts, this collection is perfect for mild temperatures, gym sessions, or just lounging.
The Verano Collection brings bold athletic energy with a UFC basketball jersey and matching shorts that are ideal for warm weather and repping your UFC fandom.
Whether you're staying warm or keeping it cool, both collections offer the perfect mix of style and functionality for every UFC fan!