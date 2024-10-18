 Skip to main content
Hielo collection
UFC Store

New Apparel Collections Now Live on UFC Store!

Oct. 18, 2024

Two new collections have just arrived on UFCStore.com that every UFC fan will want to check out!

The Hielo Collection is built for comfort, performance, and style. With a lightweight windbreaker, a relaxed pullover hoodie, and versatile shorts, this collection is perfect for mild temperatures, gym sessions, or just lounging. 

 

The Verano Collection brings bold athletic energy with a UFC basketball jersey and matching shorts that are ideal for warm weather and repping your UFC fandom.

Verano collection

Whether you're staying warm or keeping it cool, both collections offer the perfect mix of style and functionality for every UFC fan!

Check out the collections HERE

Max Holloway Relives BMF Moments
Athletes

Max Holloway Relives His Iconic BMF Moments

Look Back At The Most Bada** Moments of BMF Champion, Max Holloway's Career Ahead Of His Upcoming Title Shot Against Featherweight Champion, Ilia Topuria at UFC 308

Watch the Video
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 310: Muhammad vs Rakhmonov, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada On December 7, 2024
Announcements

Dana White Announces Key Bouts For UFC 310

Final Pay-Per-View Set To Go Down December 7, 2024 In Las Vegas

More
Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Interviews

Ilia Topuria & Max Holloway Exchange Words Ahead Of…

The Tension Mounts When The Two Men Battling For The Featherweight Title October 26, 2024 Meet For An Interview On ESPN

Watch the Video