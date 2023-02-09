A New And Improved Jimmy Crute

To me, this is my debut and I get to showcase everything,” Crute said. “The last year has been a very hard year, and for me to get back here, it's just going to be good.”

The last time Crute stepped foot inside the UFC Octagon was on December 4, 2021. He was facing current light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. 48 seconds into the fight, Crute was knocked out. Following that fight, Crute stepped away from fighting to get surgery on a knee injury he had been dealing with even prior to his bout with Hill.

Taking the time away to get his knee fixed was extremely important for Crute, but there were certain things that he missed.

“In the beginning, I missed the training, obviously,” Crute said. “When I got back into training, I missed the fight itself. Everything that comes with it is great, but just being in there and being in the fight, it's a feeling that I can't explain.”

After six months, Crute was able to begin boxing again and, after that, things slowly started to fall into place for him to fully start training. He is now set to make his return at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski, in no better place than Perth, Western Australia.