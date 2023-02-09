 Skip to main content
Jimmy Crute of Australia poses for a portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 18, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

A New And Improved Jimmy Crute

Light Heavyweight Is Ready To Showcase The Growth He Has Made After Being Sidelined For Over A Year Due To A Knee Injury
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas, on Twitter @MaddynThomas • Feb. 9, 2023

Jimmy Crute is ready to leave to the past in the past and only focus on the present. No other fights, whether it was a win, a loss, or a draw, matter to him. He is prepared to showcase a new and improved fighter.

To me, this is my debut and I get to showcase everything,” Crute said. “The last year has been a very hard year, and for me to get back here, it's just going to be good.”

The last time Crute stepped foot inside the UFC Octagon was on December 4, 2021. He was facing current light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. 48 seconds into the fight, Crute was knocked out. Following that fight, Crute stepped away from fighting to get surgery on a knee injury he had been dealing with even prior to his bout with Hill.

How To Watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski In Your Country

Taking the time away to get his knee fixed was extremely important for Crute, but there were certain things that he missed.

“In the beginning, I missed the training, obviously,” Crute said. “When I got back into training, I missed the fight itself. Everything that comes with it is great, but just being in there and being in the fight, it's a feeling that I can't explain.”

After six months, Crute was able to begin boxing again and, after that, things slowly started to fall into place for him to fully start training. He is now set to make his return at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski, in no better place than Perth, Western Australia.

Jimmy Crute Fight Week Interview | UFC 284
Jimmy Crute Fight Week Interview | UFC 284
/

Crute was born in Singleton, Australia, which is on the other side of the continent, but regardless of how far the two cities are, he knows the energy inside RAC Arena this weekend is going to be unmatched.

UFC 284 EMBEDDED | ALL EPISODES 

“I can't really put my finger on it,” Crute said. “I know the energy is just, Australian sports fans in general. There's something about that. I think the fact that we love our own but we're not disrespectful to opponents is a big thing. I think we cheer for everyone, and we just cheer for our own louder and I respect that a lot. When I say we cheer for own louder, I mean, we cheer for our own very, very loud.”

The 26-year-old knows what environment he’ll be stepping into when he faces Alonzo Menifield, but acknowledged that he can’t get too caught up in it, noting that it’ll probably be something he looks back on and enjoys.

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

And as far as pressure goes when it comes to sporting the Australian flag, Crute feels none. The biggest focus for him this camp was improving all aspects of his game, and he put it as, “It was me versus me and that’s it.” But he knows facing Menifield on the first fight of the main card will be no easy task.

UFC 284 COUNTDOWN: Full Episode | Main Event | Co-Main Event 

“Alonzo definitely possesses some challenges and obstacles to overcome,” Crute said. “I've got to be on my game. He's not an easy fight and I didn't want an easy fight for my return. To me, he's sort of similar to how I used to be, and it's going to be a great fight to showcase my growth.”

In a combined 31 fights, there are six total decision wins between the two. Crute has earned nine of 15 wins by finish and Menifield has secured 13 of his 16 wins before the final horn, having never been submitted in his career so far, not to mention he has only been knocked out once.

“I don't think Alonzo knows how to have a slow start, which I'm really looking forward to,” Crute said.

Jimmy Crute of Australia punches Modestas Bukauskas of Lithuania in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 18, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Jimmy Crute of Australia punches Modestas Bukauskas of Lithuania in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 18, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

The walk to the Octagon will be special for Crute, and, he doesn’t know what to expect before he steps into the Octagon, but one thing is for sure and that’s he will be focused on the task at hand.

“To be honest, I'm just going to take it as it comes,” Crute said. “I'm not going to block out anything that I need to feel. I'm going to make that walk and my body knows how to adjust and get ready for war. I'm just going to let my body do what it needs to do.”

Don't miss a moment of UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order The PPV Today! 

Tags
UFC 284
Light Heavyweight
:
UFC Performance Institute
Announcements

UFC Announces Major Expansion In Mexico

UFC To Open Performance Institute In Mexico City To Develop And Support MMA Athletes From Latin America

More
Alex Volkanovski UFC featherweight champion poses with his Championship Belt at Matagarup Bridge during a media opportunity promoting UFC 284 on October 11, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by James Worsfold/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 284: Makhachev vs…

Two Champions Squaring Off For The Lightweight Title Top A Stacked Card For UFC's Return To Australia at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski. Don't Miss A Single Event In Perth

More
Champ Alexander Volkanovski trains for five rounds and travels in style.
Embedded

UFC 284 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski In Perth, Western Australia On February 11, 2023 

More
: