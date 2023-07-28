Never Count Out Darrius Flowers

Spoiler alert…he is. And if you doubt him, that’s okay because he’s been down this road before.

“Everybody's underestimating me, but I've always been underestimated my whole life, which is part of the reason why I'm here now. I know everybody's looking as if I'm just somebody who will either be here and gone or be like a journeyman, but they don't really know yet. And that's what I'm happy about.”

The element of surprise is a beautiful thing, but with Matthews entering the Octagon for the 18th time this weekend in Salt Lake City, you have to assume that they’ve done their homework on the 28-year-old Flowers, and if they have, they’ll see that while his MMA record sits at 12-5-1, those losses were lessons that allowed him to put everything together last August, when he slammed his way to a UFC contract, defeating highly-touted Amiran Gogoladze in 73 seconds.

“It feels like everything's lining up perfectly, and I've been feeling that way for some time now,” said Flowers. “God has a plan and I'm just here for the ride.”