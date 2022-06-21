Neil Magny Will Always Dig Deep

The 34-year-old Ultimate Fighter alum has been a model of consistency for the majority of his 10-year UFC career, posting at least one victory in every year that he’s stepped into the Octagon, and amassing an 18-5 record since beginning his tenure a 1-2 mark.

In addition to being tied with St-Pierre for the most wins in divisional history, Magny is one of those athletes revered by those in the know for the incredible strength of schedule he’s faced throughout his UFC tenure. He forced his way into the Top 10 by going a combined 9-1 in 2014 and 2015, registering wins over the likes of Tim Means, Erick Silva, and Kelvin Gastelum, and has remained there ever since while continuing to face a who’s who in the 170-pound weight class.

He’s also one of the very few people who was actively raising his hand and volunteering his services to face Khamzat Chimaev from the outset.

“When I think about my peers and competition, I’ve been pretty fortunate to fight most of the guys that I looked up to when I first started this sport,” said Magny, who enters Saturday’s contest on a tidy two-fight run of success and having won five of his last six outings. “I remember being fresh out of high school and seeing Carlos Condit fight for the WEC, and then I got the opportunity to fight him years later; same thing with Johny Hendricks.

“That drive, that motivation to want to compete against the best is what keeps me going because I never want to get to the point where it’s like, ‘I wish I had taken that fight five years ago. I wish I would have gotten a chance to face this guy,’” Magny said, explaining his approach when it comes to continually seeking out the toughest assignments possible. “ I’ve fought the best of the generation before me, the best of the generation that I’m in, and I’m fighting the best of the next generation.

“I’m going to spend my prime going out there and doing great things,” he added. “Right now is the best time to fight guys like Shavkat or Chimaev — they’re going to be the guys that take over when I’m gone, so to go out there and show these guys who’s boss is what excites me and gets me motivated.”

While that may sound like clichéd fighter-speak to some — an athlete saying the things they’re supposed to say in the situation — the excitement in his voice and occasional unintentional giggles that interrupt his words as he talks about challenging himself every time out and chasing greatness tells you that Magny is only speaking his truth.

So too does the way he explains the way he looks at getting each new email from UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby offering him his next assignment.

“When I get the call or the email for a matchup, it’s always the same reaction: it’s like pouring out the cereal box and the prize falls out,” Magny said excitedly, chuckling as he dove headfirst into the analogy. “You know there is going to be a surprise in there, you don’t know what it is, but you’re excited to find out either way.

“So every time I get something from Sean Shelby, I always know there is a ‘prize’ on the other side, so, for me, it’s always immediate excitement, and then it’s opening the packaging and seeing what I’ve won.