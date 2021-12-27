Neil Magny To Test Himself In Fury BJJ Battle

Things will officially get interesting when Neil Magny and Joaquim Silva square off at Fury Pro Grappling 3.

After competing relatively regularly inside the Octagon, Joaquim Silva seemed to fight few and far between. With no big wins to attach his name outside of a 2018 knockout of Jared Gordon, casual fans might not even remember the TUF Brazil 4 semifinalist very clearly.

After a 7-0 start to his career Silva would make his UFC debut. But after that debut, Silva was sidelined and held to seven fights in six years, most recently a June loss to Rick Glenn.