Neil Magny Takes Pride In His Work

“It is kind of funny what short-term memories some of the fans and supporters have,” laughed the veteran welterweight, who makes his second start of 2021 this Saturday opposite Geoff Neal. “It was like, ‘Oh my God — five fights in a year; no one has ever done that!’ and I was like, ‘Slow down. Wait. I’ve done that.’”

Magny was actually the second person to log five wins in a calendar year, joining Roger Huerta, accomplishing the feat between February and October 2014, with his victory over Gasan Umalatov at UFC 169 serving as the start of a seven-fight run of success that carried him into the Top 15.

He followed that up by fighting five more times in 2015, posting a 4-1 record capped by consecutive victories over Erick Silva and Kelvin Gastelum, and he has remained one of the most active fighters on the UFC roster, ending a 16-month hiatus last March by rattling off four fights and three victories in 11 months.

“I was super-happy for Kevin Holland with the way he went out there and carried himself for that year and it set the bar pretty high because he did five in a year, I did five in a year, so did Roger Huerta, so who can break that now?”

Magny laughs, but not because he’s joking — he really wants to establish a new record and simply doesn’t understand why more athletes don’t have the same “let me fight as often as I can approach” he shares with Holland, who has already fought twice this year.