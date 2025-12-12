Neil Magny Still Doing Neil Magny Things

In each of his last two outings, the 38-year-old done the second of those two things, bouncing back from rough starts to earn stoppage wins over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Jake Matthews. This weekend, he steps in with promotional newcomer Yaroslav Amosov, which makes it feel like we’ve reach peaked “Neil Magny doing Neil Magny things” heading into Saturday’s 2025 finale.

“Yeah, it feels good to be back to my old ways — getting back on the winning side of things,” Magny said with a laugh on Wednesday. “Having two big wins this year, two big finishes this year was huge, so when the opportunity came up for me to go out there and test myself against another guy with a proven record, a former world champ, I was like, ‘Hell yeah! Sign me up! Let’s go!’”

As fun as it is to joke with the former Ultimate Fighter contestant and long-tenured welterweight competitor about the signature characteristics about his career, the fact of the matter is that very few athletes reach a point where you could trademark something after them, and doing so is something that has to be celebrated.