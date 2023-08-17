Neil Magny Plans To Humble Ian Machado Garry

Machado Garry is 13-0 with five fights in the UFC. He’s quickly climbed his way into the rankings thanks to some thrilling performances and his charismatic personality. Machado Garry says what he feels and has no doubt that he’ll back it up.

Machado Garry was initially slated to fight Geoff Neal at UFC 292, but about two weeks ago Neal was forced to pull out of the fight with an injury. That’s when Magny stepped up. He felt like he needed to teach Machado Garry a lesson.

“Just as much as I had to experience and learn during my process in UFC, he’s going to do the same and it’s my job almost to give him that gift on Saturday night,” Magny told UFC.com. “I feel like it will be my gift to him to go out there and give him a proper ass whoopin’ to learn from and grow from and become the best fighter he can be later on.

“It’s a puzzle that no one else has figured out yet. The finish is going to happen but, like I said, it’s going to be an ass whoopin’. It’s going to be one of those things that will make him realize, ‘Oh wow, I should probably not be as boastful; I should probably be a little more humble. I probably should not be walking around with people’s mugshots on my shirt when they are at their lowest, kind of taking pride in that. I shouldn’t do these things.’

“I can tell you, ‘Hey man, take a step back be a little more humble’ and you’ll be like ‘Screw you, I’m undefeated I’m going to do what I want.’ But I’m going to go out there and show you. That’s going to be my gift to him on Saturday night.”