Neil Magny By The Numbers

It has been over 10 years since Neil Magny first stepped into the Octagon. Since UFC 157, Magny has fought the best of the best at 170 pounds and has picked up a few records along the way as well.
Saturday night, it is a classic veteran versus prospect matchup as Magny steps into the main event spotlight against Brazil’s Carlos Prates, who enters his fourth UFC bout after making his debut in February. Before they step into the Octagon, let’s take a look at Magny’s career so far, by the numbers.
Total UFC Fights - 33
Magny made his debut against Jon Manley at UFC 157 on February 23, 2013. He holds the record for most fights in the welterweight division with 33. During his time in the Octagon, the 37-year-old has faced staples in the division such as Rafael Dos Anjos, Robbie Lawler, Gilbert Burns, and Demian Maia. He has a total of 42 fights in his career and has a record of 29 wins and 13 losses.
Most Wins – 22
Magny also holds the record for the most wins at 170 pounds, with 22. He holds more than Georges St-Pierre (19) and Matt Brown (17). Throughout his career, he has defeated athletes such as Kelvin Gastelum, Geoff Neal and Li Jingliang. Magny is tied for the fourth most wins in UFC history, along with Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway and Demian Maia.
Total Fight Time – 6:51
Magny has almost over an hour more fight time than St-Pierre, who has just shy of five-and-a-half hours. If his fight against Prates goes more than two rounds on Saturday, Magny will pass seven total hours of fight time. His total fight time also correlates with him holding the record for the most decision wins within the whole promotion, 14.
Tied For Most Wins In A Calendar Year - 5
The 37-year-old is tied with Roger Huerta and Kevin Holland for the most wins a calendar year at 5. He had five wins back in 2014. He is the only fighter in UFC history to have five bouts in a calendar year, twice, which he did in 2014 and 2015.
Significant & Total Strikes Landed
Magny has the most significant strikes landed in welterweight division history with 1,418 and also holds the record in the division for total strikes landed at 2,538.
