Neil Magny By The Numbers

Order UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

Saturday night, it is a classic veteran versus prospect matchup as Magny steps into the main event spotlight against Brazil’s Carlos Prates, who enters his fourth UFC bout after making his debut in February. Before they step into the Octagon, let’s take a look at Magny’s career so far, by the numbers.

Total UFC Fights - 33

Magny made his debut against Jon Manley at UFC 157 on February 23, 2013. He holds the record for most fights in the welterweight division with 33. During his time in the Octagon, the 37-year-old has faced staples in the division such as Rafael Dos Anjos, Robbie Lawler, Gilbert Burns, and Demian Maia. He has a total of 42 fights in his career and has a record of 29 wins and 13 losses.