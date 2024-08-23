Neil Magny: Keep The Fights Coming

"I mean, when the day comes by when I'm sitting on the couch and no one's calling my name out to fight, no one's asking for photos, autographs when I'm out in public, that'll not be a sad day, but it'll be a very different side of my life.

"So, right now, if I'm getting called out by every fighter there is, more power to it. I embrace it completely."

It's probably for that reason that he wasn't at all surprised when the latest bout agreement that crossed his desk contained the name of another dangerous 170-pounder looking to fly up the welterweight ranks.

Magny will face undefeated Michael Morales this weekend in a bout that will prove to be a stern test for both men. For Morales, it's a matchup against a 41-fight veteran who has virtually seen it all in the UFC welterweight division. For Magny, it's another chance to prove that he deserves a shot against higher-ranked opposition.