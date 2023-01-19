Neil Magny Has Prepared For This Moment

Even though Magny sits a few spots under Burns in the rankings at No. 12, he wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity like this one.

“I knew coming down Brazil to fight a top five guy would be something that (Burns) would likely not turn down, especially with the lack of other opponents available,” Magny said. “At the end of the day, it just was a huge opportunity for me, and I would definitely would not have wanted to miss out on that opportunity. When I saw the the stars line up for a top five opponent with a huge card coming up to start the year, I signed myself up for it.”

Although Burns’ last fight against Khamzat Chimaev didn’t send him off with a victory, it was one that will be remembered for years to come. Magny said that during that fight, Burns showed his heart and willingness to go out there and compete.

Both Burns and Magny are classified as veterans in the sport and, as time passes, some people might start to wonder how much more a person has left, but as Magny watched Burns and Chimaev throw down, he realized that Burns still has a lot left, which motivated him even more during training camp.