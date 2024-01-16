Neil Magny Finds Himself In Familiar Territory

That’s when Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone offered him some sage advice that turned out to be a Sliding Doors moment in his professional career.

“I took the written exam and later that week, I walked into training with my head down, and Cowboy was like, ‘You might as well text the UFC and ask for another fight,’” recalled Magny, who faces off with hometown favorite Mike Malott in the middle bout of Saturday’s UFC 297 pay-per-view main card. “‘Worst-case scenario they say, ‘No’ and you don’t get another fight. or they say, ‘Here’s another fight.’ Either way, you get your answer.’

“I asked (then UFC matchmaker) Joe Silva for another fight, told him I was eager to get back in there as soon as possible, would take whoever they wanted to put me against, go wherever they needed me to go; I just wanted another opportunity to compete.”

Magny was offered a spot at UFC 169 against streaking Russian newcomer Gasan Umalatov, and won the fight by unanimous decision, kicking off a seven-fight winning streak that not only cemented his position on the roster, but elevated him into the Top 15 in the 170-pound weight class.