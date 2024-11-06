Neil Magny | 10 Years Running

“The consistency pays off,” Magny said on Wednesday when asked about spending the bulk of the last 10 years stationed in the Top 15 just a few days ahead of his main event clash with Carlos Prates this weekend at the UFC APEX. “I’ll have training partners, peers, the younger guys where they’ll win a fight and you don’t see them for six months, and it’s like, ‘Dude — I thought you wanted to get to this next level? Sure, you’re 24 now, but missing six months, when you come back to the gym, you’re six months closer to being 25. You can’t take that much time off and expect to get the results that you want.’”

He shook his head and laughed upon uttering that last sentence, and it instantly makes you flash to his resume over the course of his 12-year UFC career and the insane schedule he’s kept over that time.

Magny made his promotional debut in February 2013 with a win over Jon Manley at UFC 157 following each of them competing on season 16 of The Ultimate Fighter. He fought 13 times in his first three years in the UFC, logging five appearances in both 2014 and 2015, and since managing just a single appearance combined between 2018 and 2019 due to injuries, he’s logged another 13 starts, with Saturday’s bout with Prates being his third appearance of 2024.

During the course of that run, the 37-year-old has built one of the stronger strengths of schedules of anyone in the division, surely, but arguably in the promotion during that time, having spent much of the last decade facing either ranked competition or surging talents looking to make serious headway in the 170-pound ranks.