Neck Surgery A ‘Blessing In Disguise’ For Brian Kelleher

“It was tough because I didn’t know if I was going to be back at all,” Kelleher said. “It was kind of all up in the air. Just not knowing was stressful. It was also a blessing in disguise because I’ve been in this game for so long, you get burned out, and [then] you find out you might never get a chance again, and then you get that chance and now I feel blessed to have another opportunity.

“I had neck surgery done and everything’s good now. I feel like it’s my debut again…no more nerve issues or anything like that. I feel really good heading into this fight.”

After a successful surgery and recovery, Kelleher makes his much-anticipated return to the Octagon after a year-and-a-half of sitting on the sidelines, and he’s wasting no time to get right back into action against one of the most dangerous fighters in the history of the bantamweight division.