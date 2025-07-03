Nazim Sadykhov: 'Enjoy The Show'

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“Everything has changed, for sure, but this is not something unexpected,” said Sadykhov. “I knew this about myself. I knew I was capable of this. And even though I'm getting finishes and wins, the frustration of former fights comes from people not seeing this. But it's okay, because that's what this game is about. You do it once, you do it twice, you do it three times. They don't see it on the third time, but they'll see it on the fourth; if not the fourth, then the fifth. So eventually they will see who you are. And I've been trying to show the world who I am from the moment I stepped foot in the UFC Octagon. But now, after Saturday night, the world finally sees it and they're going to be looking forward to more. And that was my goal the entire time. So stay tuned because it's just getting started.”

You always want to see people get what they deserve, especially after a long spell of paying dues, and Sadykhov fit that bill perfectly. Born in Russia, raised in Azebaijan, and raised as a fighter in Brooklyn, New York, Sadykhov never was one to seek out attention or make a lot of noise. He was content to put in the work and let his performances speak for themselves. And while scoring UFC wins over Evan Elder, Terrance McKinney and Ismael Bonfim were impressive, there wasn’t that sit up and take notice win yet.

Then came the chance to compete in Baku, and while the stylistic matchup with Motta promised fireworks, you never know until the gate closes if the fight on paper turns into a real fight.