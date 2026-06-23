Nazim Sadykhov | ‘Black Wolf’ Running With A New Pack

“It’s heartbreaking in both eras,” Sadykhov said. “I can say I was devastated, but I’m also the type to get up, dust myself off, and get right back to work… I don’t want to be one of those guys that’s like, ‘This loss changed the course of things and I went downhill, everything fell apart. It was all good and now it’s bad.’ It’s not gonna be one of those stories. It’s gonna be, ‘This guy may have an off night, he may have an on night, but he’s gonna show up time and time again. You’re gonna see the highest level of MMA. You’re gonna see him improve every time.’

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“I tell myself that as long as my hunger is there, I’m in this game, and my hunger is there; it’s like never before… I’m nowhere near done. I don’t feel like I’m slowing down or anything. I had a lapse of judgment in my preparation, I had other things going on in my life that were probably distracting me a lot more than I was admitting to myself, but nonetheless, I make zero excuses. I get the chance to show you guys on Saturday what I’m all about yet again.”

When you haven’t been forced to deal with defeat often, the process of returning from a setback can be more difficult than anticipated as there is a tendency to want to make an abundance of changes.