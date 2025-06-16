NAZIM SADYKHOV | ‘THE BLACK WOLF’ RETURNS TO BAKU

In 2023, the ascending lightweight got the opportunity to compete in New York City, battling Viacheslav Borshchev to a draw at UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. This weekend, he’ll cross another item off his professional bucket list as he returns to his hometown to face off with Nikolas Motta on the main card of the UFC’s debut event at Baku Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“It’s like…” began Sadykhov before pausing, trying to find the words to explain what the opportunity to compete in Baku means to him. “It’s like all the dreams I set out, they keep getting marked off and in the most amazing way.

“Being in the UFC, being an exciting prospect, fighting in MSG, bringing UFC to Baku — not saying I single-handedly did it; there are a lot of amazing people behind the scenes — but now I’m fighting on the main card, in my hometown, for the UFC; it’s like these surreal dreams keep smacking me in the face, and it just keeps getting better and better.”

While everyone can read those words or will hear Sadykhov say similar things throughout the week in the lead-up to his bout with Motta on Saturday evening, there is a bit of a disconnect, at times, when it comes to individuals from North America understanding the real weight of an opportunity like the one Sadykhov has this weekend.