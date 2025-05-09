Navajo Stirling Radiates Confidence

“Being surrounded by a team that's been to the highest heights of the sport and being able to be fast tracked and kind of gone through and seen all of that, I know exactly what's to come,” Stirling said. “Even when it gets to the top 15 and even the title and then holding the title and then coming back and winning the title again, not a lot of fighters get to see that, and I have had the chance to be able to see that and experience what it's like. I know what's ahead of me and I just think about that when I think about my future.”

You would never guess that Stirling only has six professional fights under his belt. But to him, it feels like he has much more experience than that. Every day he steps into the gym, he is surrounded by fighters like Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, Carlos Ulberg and Dan Hooker, who push him to be his absolute best.

Now, as he enters his second fight week after making his debut last December, Sitrling feels more comfortable and more at peace, able to enjoy the daily obligations, now that he understands what the fight week schedule entails.