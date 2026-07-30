Navajo Stirling | Playing The Long Game

“I think I did the right thing: I took the development road as a prospect instead of just all hype,” suggested Stirling on Wednesday afternoon, just a few days ahead of his co-main event clash with former champ Jan Blachowicz in Belgrade, Serbia. “I could have come in and got three first-round finishes and then thrown in the deep end, and been like, ‘Oh, now it’s sink or swim.’ I think that halted my superstar progress, not everyone jumping on the train because of those performances, but we looked at it as good for the long run.”

After claiming his spot on the roster in September 2024, Stirling made his promotional debut on the final card of the year, defeating Tuco Tokkos by unanimous decision in Tampa, Florida. It was a solid effort, but not the dominant showing many had forecasted, and when his next two fights went roughly the same way, spots on the bandwagon started to become available.

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Building incrementally doesn’t generate as much attention or buzz as blowing someone out of the water as quickly as possible, and playing the long game is passé in a world filled with folks focused on getting their 15 minutes of fame. But Stirling and his coaches were right in slow-playing things, in gaining experience and building brick-by-brick through those first three fights.

In March, Stirling registered his first stoppage win inside the Octagon and then followed it up three months later with a similar result against Ion Cutelaba, navigating the step up in competition with aplomb while advancing to 10-0 overall.

“Yeah, I think it’s all mental; it starts up top,” he said, addressing the clear step forward he’s taken this year in terms of both his confidence and his performances. “I’ve been training with high-level fighters for years, so I know that my skill set is way up there. It’s more so just a moment and making that walk to the Octagon; that’s what my coaches talk about all the time.