Navajo Stirling Is Better For The Experience

Adesanya is the more seasoned operator of the pair, with the 36-year-old experiencing the full rollercoaster ride of making it to the top, losing his crown, then battling back to win it again. His exploits in the Octagon have already seen him inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Stirling, meanwhile, still has his career ahead of him, and he’s hoping that he can benefit from Adesanya’s advice and experience as he looks to follow in his teammate’s footsteps on the world stage. That said, he hopes his own youthful energy will benefit Adesanya, too.

MORE UFC SEATTLE: Main Event Preview | Co-Main Event Rematch Timeline

Yeah, man, I think it's just a young energy that I bring,” he said “I'm very young and ambitious, and got that chip on my shoulder to prove myself. And it inspires him a little bit, just to kind of remember what it was like when he was coming up, as well. And I'm able to feed off just like the way he goes through things, and he's done everything before, he's gone through the ups and downs. So I can always take little pieces from him in that way. It's a good relationship to have.”

After arriving in the UFC on a run of knockouts, Stirling’s first three fights in the Octagon have all gone to the judges. It’s a change he’s had to adjust to, but he said having to fight his way through those nine rounds has been a valuable experience as he looks to establish himself in the light heavyweight division before making his way towards the division’s top contenders.

