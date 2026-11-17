Figuring out the right path forward for a young athlete is never easy, and what works for one may not work for another. While some are ready to be thrown into the fire straight away, others benefit from getting a little more seasoning, a little time to figure things out more before being tasked with taking on more responsibilities.
As a member of Dana White’s Contender Series Class of ’24, Navajo Stirling wasn’t the most acclaimed graduate from Season 8, and when he went to the scorecards in each of his first three UFC appearances, some of those who were expecting great things from the latest City Kickboxing representative to blast out of the gates opted to get off the bandwagon.
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“It’s been very good for my ascension having that slow start,” began Stirling, heading into his first main event assignment opposite former champion Jiří Procházka this weekend in Qatar. “I had quite a few people fall off the train; they didn’t really think I was a next-level fighter. That kind of took me back a little bit, made me realize what I’m doing it for, and it’s not for the fans; it’s for myself.
“If anything, it was a blessing in disguise,” Stirling said. “I’ve looked at a few prospects that came in the same year as me, and they had big performance bonuses right off the bat; they’re beating guys at the lower level, they look exciting, look promising, and they start to believe it. I’ve seen some of them having almost the reverse effect of what I had, where now that they’re coming into their second year, harder fights, they haven’t performed as well as they thought they would have.
“The fan base has left them, and now they feel that pressure now of ‘Now I’m in the deep end; there’s no more time to grow.’ They’re stuck, where I went a different route and chose to look for development in my early fights, really put myself in different experiences. Going the full three rounds was really valuable. It may not be as exciting for everyone else, but I feel like I rate my success this year to those fights I had in my first year.”
Having folks exit the bandwagon and question whether he was capable of becoming the next member of the Auckland outfit to rise through the ranks lit a fire under Stirling, who set out a plan for himself at the start of the year and now sits on the precipice of completing his mission.
“It set that fire to me at the start of this year,” Stirling said. “I wrote down this year that I was getting four fights, four straight TKOs, and I’ve just been attacking the gym this year, every day, and being there for my teammates. I’ve built such a robust frame; I’m never injured, I’m able to train, push my body.
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“I took so much inspiration from Israel, watching him come into the UFC,” continued the unbeaten light heavyweight, citing the rapid rise of longtime teammate and friend Israel Adesanya as a big inspiration for him heading into this year. “He told me, ‘Utilize your youth while you have it; be young and fight as much as you can,’ and that’s what I’ve done. I’ve pushed aside every distraction outside of the UFC —people pulling you (in different directions), telling you, ‘You should do this more.’ I’ve said, ‘That’s all good and all, but right now, this is what I want to do: smash the fighting and get better. I’m looking to close out four-for-four this year.”
Following his first-round stoppage win over former champion Jan Błachowicz in Belgrade at the start of August, Stirling told UFC.com’s McKenzie Pavacich that he had “one more big fight” in line before the end of 2026. His hope was to share the Octagon with either Khalil Rountree Jr. or Paulo Costa as part of the UFC 333 fight card in Abu Dhabi headlined by featherweight champ and teammate Alexander Volkanovski.
That never came to pass, but something better fell in his lap instead.
“Everything turned out better than I thought,” Stirling said. “I originally called out Khalil and Costa, was wondering if they were gonna take it. None of them were available, but an even better opponent, higher ranked and a former champion —it just looks better on my resume.
“That’s what I’m here to do is take out some big names, so he was probably the best person to have,” he said. “He was going through the same problem — trying to find fights, no one’s available, but I was available. I was surprised he took it. But I think he knows he needs to get a win in this year, so who better to fight than me?”
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Given his current form, there are probably several fighters that are safer matchups for Procházka at this point, but in terms of opponents that keep him in the thick of the title chase, Stirling definitely makes the most sense.
But it’s also a tremendous opportunity for the ascending contender from Upper Hutt, New Zealand, one bolstered by the fact that the coaches at CKB prepared for Procházka earlier this year.
“It’s more so my coaches and the way they structure the training with my stuff,” Stirling said. “They don’t really let you know what’s going on —they trust in your game and then slowly add tools to where they think I can capitalize, and a lot of sharpening those things.
“I can beat him a lot of different ways,” he added confidently. “I’ve been watching him for a long time, studied him for years, so I think I have a pretty good grasp on Jiri. I think we’ve seen the best versions of Jiri in the UFC, but I think people have yet to see my limits and the best versions of me.”
Stirling fully anticipates displaying the current best version of himself this weekend and is thrilled to get to do so alongside fellow New Zealander and teammate Dan Hooker.
“For me, I never asked to be on the card with them; I was just always in the gym training, and it married up,” began Stirling, who fought alongside Ulberg last year in Perth and Adesanya earlier this year in Seattle. “It’s a bucket list thing that I got to fight on all my idols’ cards; the guys I looked up to my whole career outside of the UFC.
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“I train alongside them, watched them, helped them get ready for their fights, and now I’ve been able to share a card with all three of them. When I think about where I am as a person and think about all the things I’ve been fortunate enough to go through with these big names, I can imagine so many fighters being jealous of that.
“I feel like I’m truly blessed and that is the reason I think I’m destined for bigger things than just a main event,” he added. “I want to be one of the greats, and this is one of those cool passing of the torch moments with all of my big teammates, and I’m lucky to take all that they’ve done right, done wrong, and fed to me to help me separate myself from my competition.”
Having already earned more wins inside the Octagon than he had before arriving on the biggest stage in the sport, Stirling is keen to showcase everything he has learned from his world-class teammates and the full complement of his skills against Procházka to not only wrap up a four-for-four year, but to make it clear that he is, in fact, the next superstar to emerge from CKB.
“I think for me, it’s just showing everyone that it’s no lucky shot; it’s a dominating performance,” he said. “It’s a performance where I’m determined the clear winner —I’m just better everywhere: faster, sharper, stronger, smarter.
“I’m looking to shut him out with a big finish as well, just to show everyone who I am.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, on November 21, 2026. This event airs at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.