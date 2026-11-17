As a member of Dana White’s Contender Series Class of ’24, Navajo Stirling wasn’t the most acclaimed graduate from Season 8, and when he went to the scorecards in each of his first three UFC appearances, some of those who were expecting great things from the latest City Kickboxing representative to blast out of the gates opted to get off the bandwagon.

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“It’s been very good for my ascension having that slow start,” began Stirling, heading into his first main event assignment opposite former champion Jiří Procházka this weekend in Qatar. “I had quite a few people fall off the train; they didn’t really think I was a next-level fighter. That kind of took me back a little bit, made me realize what I’m doing it for, and it’s not for the fans; it’s for myself.

“If anything, it was a blessing in disguise,” Stirling said. “I’ve looked at a few prospects that came in the same year as me, and they had big performance bonuses right off the bat; they’re beating guys at the lower level, they look exciting, look promising, and they start to believe it. I’ve seen some of them having almost the reverse effect of what I had, where now that they’re coming into their second year, harder fights, they haven’t performed as well as they thought they would have.

“The fan base has left them, and now they feel that pressure now of ‘Now I’m in the deep end; there’s no more time to grow.’ They’re stuck, where I went a different route and chose to look for development in my early fights, really put myself in different experiences. Going the full three rounds was really valuable. It may not be as exciting for everyone else, but I feel like I rate my success this year to those fights I had in my first year.”