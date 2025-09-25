Navajo Stirling | Composure Is Key

The Kiwi hasn’t been shy about his expectations for himself, and that kind of talk can set the bar rather high for fans, but coming to the mixed martial arts leader with just four professional fights on your record puts a young fighter at risk of encountering too much too soon.

Stirling is well-aware of that and acknowledges that he is “very green.” He seems to have taken to the lessons learned in the training room and the Octagon, however, and says he gained a lot of confidence in his wrestling after having it tested through his first two fights.

Knowing you can do something in the training room and executing it in a fight are, famously, two different beasts, and Stirling was able to do the latter to an effective degree. With his feet wet, he is hoping to grab that first UFC finish, the main bugaboo when it comes to the start of his tenure.