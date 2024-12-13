Navajo Stirling Is Coming To Shake Up The Light Heavyweight Division

“We've kind of put it in the back of my head that I was going to be a superstar,” he said.

“I’ve done all the pre-build up, trying to recreate this sort of media stuff for myself. And talking the talk, walking the walk. So this is all normal for me, being followed by cameras. Everything is normal for me.”

That media prep is something that clearly left him fully prepared for his chat with us at UFC.com, and it almost felt at times like he was cutting a promo. The big difference here is that he doesn’t plan to go out and have a pro wrestling match. His dance partner will be actively moving against him, rather than with him. But that hasn’t stopped Stirling from dropping some eye-catching quotes on us this week.

I’ve got it all, bro!” he said.

“I got the look, I got the fighting style, I got the mindset for it, and a great story to come with it – where I come from and stuff.

“I came from nothing, so to bring myself here, and I knew I was going to be a superstar, and I'm going to be in the making. I just know it in my head, and I can fight to back it up. When people go to watch me fight, they realize like, ‘Oh, this guy's actually really, really good. He’s not just all talk.’”