Navajo Stirling | City Kickboxing’s Next Threat

While he carried that “future contender” tag upon arrival, things didn’t necessarily go as planned straight out of the gate for Stirling. Each of his first three wins came on the scorecards. Although he earned unanimous decision victories each time out, there was a sense that maybe the expectations placed upon him were a little too great, and Stirling was still a little too inexperienced to make a push forward in the division at that early stage of his career.

But he looked like a different fighter against Bruno Lopes, fighting with a little more urgency and aggression. He hurt the Brazilian with a straight right and then dropped him with a left to the jaw, eventually finishing him from mount with a string of elbows.

FIGHT WEEK INTERVIEWS: Andre Fili | Mitch Raposo | Manel Kape | Bia Mesquita | Navajo Stirling

“It felt like more of a tester fight for me to begin the year — see how the body’s feeling, see how I’m performing when I’m in there going live,” Stirling said. “I felt really good and really doubled down on all the gains I made earlier this year going straight into camp again. That’s how I know my body is super-strong and fit and sharp ahead of this fight, and that’s what I’m most excited about… This fight just makes sense. I’m 4-0 in the UFC and most of the guys I’ve beaten are kind of similar to me, newer, prospect-style fighters, but Ion is what I would consider a household UFC name. He’s probably my first real, proper tested UFC opponent.

“Despite being really good and showing good skills, all of that doesn’t hold much value unless we’re able to do that against someone very good. I think that’s what this fight is for me and I’m wanting to show everyone that I am the best prospect and really separate myself from the rest of the division.”