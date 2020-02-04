Notable Siblings in the UFC

209, stand up. Stockton’s favorite sons have competed in the UFC for the last two decades and have a good claim at the most iconic siblings to grace the Octagon. It started with Nick in 2003, who flattened Robbie Lawler in his second foray into the Octagon. A rough patch saw him leave the promotion in 2006, but a year later, Nick came through The Ultimate Fighter circuit, capturing the lightweight tournament title. He immediately became a fan-favorite, earning six Performance Bonuses in his first eight fights. To Nate’s credit, he earned the Strikeforce welterweight title in 2010, defending it three times before coming back to the UFC and challenging for the 170-pound crown. And although Nate's title bid against Benson Henderson fell short, his brightest moment came at welterweight when he stepped in to face Conor McGregor, submitting him and handing the Irishman his first UFC loss. The rematch turned into one of the biggest fights in the company’s history and broke the pay-per-view record at the time. It was a 3-year wait until his next bout, but his reentry against Anthony Pettis was well worth the wait, as was his subsequent bout against Jorege Masvidal for the “BMF Belt.”