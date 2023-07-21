Nathaniel Wood Welcomes The Pressure

Fight Coverage
The truth is that making the bantamweight limit was just no longer an option for Nathaniel Wood.
The 30-year-old London native had a successful stint at 135 pounds, quickly establishing himself as one of the rising stars in the division. But Wood didn’t feel like he was living up to his abilities or able to focus on the fight as much due to his constant battle with making the bantamweight limit.
So almost a year ago to the date, “The Prospect” made the decision to move up to featherweight full-time. It paid off immediately, as Wood was able to defeat veteran Charles Rosa in impressive fashion.
That momentum carried over into his next appearance, this time opposite high-octane striker Charles Jourdain. Wood looked fantastic in the bout and his win over Jourdain proved that although he might be a little smaller than some of his peers, he definitely has what it takes to compete with the cream of the 145-pound crop.
He hopes he will take another step in that direction this weekend when he fights veteran standout Andre Fili at UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura at the O2 Arena.
“I’ve got Andre Fili now and this whole camp has been about Andre Fili; it’s been focused on him not the weight cut,” Wood told UFC.com. “I think that’s going to make a difference. Plus, the speed. I feel like I was one of the fastest bantamweights now I’m at featherweight and I’m without a doubt the fastest one there is. Yes, he’s going to be bigger, maybe a bit stronger, but speed kills at the end of the day. If you can’t catch me and I can catch him first, I believe I’m going to knock him out.”
Being able to dial in all his work to his technical skills and Fili’s skill set rather than be worrying about burning calories has made Wood a better mixed martial artist.
He’s been able to work on his craft, rather than work on getting his weight down, and that’s why he believes he’s going to surprise some people in his bout with Fili.
“Andre Fili is obviously a very game fighter. He’s been around for years. I was a fan and watched him before I was in the UFC. It’s an exciting matchup and one that I really wanted myself. I never wanted to call him out; I wanted it to be respectful and as soon as I got offered the name, I thought, ‘This is going to be an exciting fight,’” Wood said. “I believe that I’m going to be too much for him. I believe I’m going to be way too fast for him, and I think I’m the better fighter. I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way; he’s very talented all around, but I just think I’m better everywhere. Obviously, on Saturday night, we have to show that, and we have to prove it. That’s what I intend on doing.”
A win over Fili would be extra sweet due to the fact that Wood will have plenty of family and friends in the O2 Arena seats on Saturday.
Defending home turf and moving up the featherweight ladder is the perfect scenario for Wood, and although that might come with some pressure, he’s confident that he’ll be at his best.
“Fighting in your hometown is always pretty special. A lot of people, I think they feel it’s a lot of pressure, which it is, but I rise to the pressure,” Wood said. “It makes me perform and makes me fight better when I got my family and my friends and the people that I love in that arena. And I get to stay at home. I get to sleep in my own bed, I get to walk my dog in the morning, everything is a luxury to me. Nothing changes, it’s just fight day. When I leave my own house, it’s like I’m going to battle, and it gives me that extra motivation, if you will.”
If Wood had his way, he would use his performance versus Fili to earn him a shot at Alexander Volkanovski, but since that isn’t realistic, he’s aiming to launch himself into a showdown with someone in the rankings next.
Who?
He’s got two names in mind he’s planning on dropping in the Octagon if all goes well against Fili.
“I’m not going to say now,” Wood laughed. “I’m not looking past Fili, I just know who, where, and when I want to fight. I just want to stay active.”
That desire to stay active comes hand in hand with how Wood is feeling at featherweight nowadays. He’s recovering better, training harder, and feels like he’s transformed his body into a true featherweight frame.
And he’s planning on proving that once again on Saturday.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura, live from the O2 Arena in London, England. Prelims start at 12p ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off at 3pm ET/12p PT. Get your tickets now!
