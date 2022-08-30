Nathaniel Wood Is Reaching His Prime At Featherweight

“Cutting to 135 was miserable; I was starting to hate my job,” said Wood. “It wasn’t healthy. For six weeks of a fight camp, the only thing I’m thinking about is burning calories and making weight, and I’m no longer enjoying the process. There are no longer training sessions for opponents — it’s purely burn calories, burn calories, and it was just taking its toll on me.

“I had a long layoff, I went back to 135, my opponent pulled out, and I just thought, ‘Why am I doing this?’ so it was time to move up,” he added. “I get on with the 145’ers in the gym absolutely fine, so it just made sense to make that move.”

Not only did he feel good throughout training camp and the bout with Rosa, but as soon as he got home that evening and settled down for that cuppa tea alongside his Belgian Malinois, Wood was feeling ready to hustle right back into the gym and start preparing for a hasty return.

“After fights, people usually want some time off, chill out, go and enjoy a life, but I’ve missed out on this for two years now, so I’ve got time to make up for,” said Wood, who won his first three UFC appearances by submission and heads into Saturday’s clash with Jourdain brandishing in an 18-5 record overall. “After that fight, there was nothing that I wanted to do more than just go back, get in the gym, and get in another fight.