Nathaniel Wood Is Finally Comfortable

Nathaniel Wood was seated at home, fresh off a trip into London to tackle all his fight week obligations and media requirements ahead of this weekend’s fight card at The O2 Arena where faces Losene Keita. Through four UFC appearances in England’s capital, Wood is unbeaten and looking to stretch that streak to five.

When asked what it is about competing at home that makes him so dangerous, the thoughtful 32-year-old immediately pointed to being comfortable.

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“Being relaxed is better for me, and I think most fighters would say the same thing,” said Wood, who has spoken at length in the past about his struggles with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and the anxiety he feels competing abroad as a result. “Now unfortunately, when I travel, I’m not relaxed. Abu Dhabi, I was with the family, so it was a lot better, but I’m not in my own bed, I’m not in my home comforts. If it’s somewhere far, there is jetlag and all those things. In London, I’m comfortable.

“Right now, I’m at home. I’ve been to the UFC (hotel), done what I’ve needed to get done, and now I’m here, living life like it’s a normal day until fight night. On fight night, I’ll go in there comfortable, and having the home crowd gives you that extra little something than if no one was really interested in who you are.”

Even when competing close to home, some athletes opt to check into the host hotel for the week. That’s not the case for Wood.