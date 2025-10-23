Nathaniel Wood | Don't Underestimate 'The Last Kingsman'

Wood is 12 fights into his UFC career – a fact that has prompted him to switch up his fighting moniker from "The Prospect" to "The Last Kingsman".

"Obviously, I couldn't be a prospect forever. I knew it had to change eventually," he explained.

"I haven't got years (left) in this game, because at the end of the day, I don't want to go on till I'm 40 years old. I do want to retire on a high, so I thought, if I'm going to change my name, it's got to be now. So, yeah, my debut as 'The Last Kingsman'.

"Everyone had always said that I remind them of the Kingsman from the film, because I had the pictures with the suits. And I don't look like a fighter, you know? I look very timid. I don't talk like a fighter. I've got a high-pitched voice. And, yeah, I just thought 'The Kingsman' sounded a bit too common of the film. So I thought we'll put 'The Last Kingsman.' I'm the last one. We now have a king in England, so it was kind of the right time to make that change."