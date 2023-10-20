Nathaniel Wood: ‘The Cream Rises To The Top’

Wood believes he hasn’t changed much as a person since he signed his UFC contract in 2018. Other than moving out of his parents’ house and having some more money in the bank, Wood feels like the same kid he was when he started training 15 years ago.

It’s that humility and self-awareness that helped Wood navigate a tough stretch from February 2020 to July 2022 when he lost two out of three fights and then didn’t fight for more than 20 months for one reason or another. He stayed the course, addressed mental and physical challenges that came up during that time and came out of it a stronger fighter. Since then, Wood moved up to featherweight and ripped off three wins in a row over Charles Rosa, Charles Jourdain and Andre Fili – a trio of battle-tested veterans whom Wood outclassed for 15 minutes each.

On top of the speed advantage Wood feels at 145 pounds, he is most happy about the fact that his fight camps can actually address strategy and skill improvement, not just dropping down in weight. Back when he was a 35er, Wood didn’t have much wiggle room when it came to discipline. To say the cuts were taxing would put it lightly, and with that burden off his back, Wood believes his best is still to come. He laments not moving up to featherweight a little sooner, but he credits the months away from competition for giving him that pathway to change divisions.